Quantum City blueprint to be unveiled today in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Tuesday said the blueprint for the proposed Quantum City to be established at Hesaraghatta near Bengaluru will be officially unveiled on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Smart Bio Awards ceremony at the summit, he said with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, the Karnataka Quantum Mission aims to position the state as the quantum capital of Asia.

To this end, Karnataka is establishing India’s first Quantum City. In addition, the state has requested the Centre to approve a Quantum Materials Innovation Network under India’s National Quantum Mission, he said.

The Smart Bio Awards 2025 were presented to various institutions. The list included -- Startup of the Year award to MicrobioTx Health Pvt Ltd, Innovator of the Year award to InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd, Women Entrepreneur of the Year award to Payal Patel, co-founder, Agropak Pvt Ltd; Best Campus of the Year award to Theraxcel Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Startup of the Year (Beyond Bengaluru) award to SGB Agroindustries, Koppa & Sri Gowri Bhargava Pvt Ltd, Chikkamagaluru.