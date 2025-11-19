Three dead after charcoal stove fumes fill closed room in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Three people died and another is in critical condition after sleeping in a closed room with a lit charcoal stove meant to keep them warm during the severe cold spell gripping the city. The tragedy, which occurred late Monday night in Aman Nagar, came to light only on Tuesday evening when family members went to check on them.

Police suspect that smoke accumulation and oxygen depletion inside the tightly shut room led to suffocation, though the exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem examination. According to the police, the youths had returned home after attending a private family function on Monday night.

To beat the cold, they lit a charcoal pot inside the room before going to sleep. With no ventilation, the smoke is believed to have slowly filled the space, rendering the occupants unconscious.

The room, located at the far end of the house, reportedly had no windows or air circulation, making escape impossible once fumes built up.

The deceased have been identified as Rehan Matte (22) of Vadgaon, and Mohin Nalaband (23) and Sarfaraz Harappanahalli (22), both from Aman Nagar. Shahanawaz Harpanhalli (19), also from Aman Nagar, survived but is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.