368 wards under five Greater Bengaluru Authority corporations

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday published the final notification on ward delimitation, formally recognising 368 wards for Bengaluru’s city administration under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, to be governed by five city corporations.

A draft notification issued on September 29 had proposed the same number of wards across the five corporations, 63 in Bengaluru Central, 72 in Bengaluru North, 50 in Bengaluru East, 111 in Bengaluru West, and 72 in Bengaluru South, and invited objections and suggestions.

The Urban Development Department received 4,892 objections and suggestions, all of which were examined by the Wards Delimitation Commission. The final notification states that ward numbering within each Assembly constituency follows the ‘serpentine’ or ‘boustrophedon’ system, which will be continued in subsequent constituencies as well. Several ward names have been changed, and certain boundary lines have been revised to mark roads as ward limits clearly.

The government has now cleared a major hurdle for conducting the long-pending municipal elections, overdue since September 10, 2020. Officials noted that with Bengaluru’s population expanding rapidly from 84 lakh in 2011 to an estimated 144 lakh in 2025 , the delimitation exercise was essential for effective administration. Following the final notification, the government has also completed the ward-wise reservation list as of November 30.

4,892 Objections & Suggestions recorded

Bengaluru North City Corporation 693

Bengaluru South City Corporation 420

Bengaluru West City Corporation 2,965

Bengaluru East City Corporation 413

Bengaluru Central City Corporation 401