80,000 Gaganyaan tests done, ready to launch uncrewed mission any time: ISRO chief

BENGALURU: As many as 80,000 tests being completed in preparation for India’s first manned space mission, the Gaganyaan mission, and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists are ready to launch the first uncrewed mission, which is scheduled for December 2025, “at any given time”, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Wednesday.

He, however, reiterated that they were fully ready to launch the first of the three uncrewed Gaganyaan mission flights, the date is yet to be finalised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the second day of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit-2025 on ‘India’s Space Vision 2047- Technologies, Challenges and the Way Forward’, he said the schedule for the Gaganayaan mission, the maiden manned mission of which is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2027, and the setting up of the Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS), scheduled for 2035, is as per schedule. The first module for the parking of the BAS in space is scheduled to be lifted off into space in 2028. The 52-tonne BAS that will be assembled in space will be completed by 2035.

Explaining details of the upcoming Chandrayaan missions to the Moon, Narayanan said Chandrayaan-4 will be launched in 2027 and the configuration of the spacecraft is in its final stages. While the total mass of Chandrayaan-3 – which recorded India’s first successful lunar touchdown in August 2024 – was 3,900 kg, the mass of Chandrayaan-4 will be 9,600 kg. It has been designed to bring back samples from the Moon.