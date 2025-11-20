AI just cannot replace human emotions: Shekhar Kapur

BENGALURU: Award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who loves to rub shoulders with technology as he recently announced his new AI-generated sci-fi series Warlord, is confident that artificial intelligence just cannot replace human emotions.

In a fireside chat with Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on ‘Exploring creativity in the age of AI’ at the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2025 at BIEC here on Wednesday evening, Kapur said he loves AI as he can cut his work to size. He agreed that if AI were to be there at the time he produced Mr India (1987), it would have replaced the techniques of its making. But that would not have been the case with his debut movie ‘Masoom’ (1983), which is filled with emotions. AI can only replace techniques in the making of action movies, he opined.

“It’s the close-up that AI will always struggle in... because we, when we are born as babies, we understand our existence by watching the pupils of adults... it’s a pupil-to-pupil talk and often your brain and what we call intelligence doesn’t come into it,” he correlated.

“AI works on predictability. It can only do what can be predictable. It cannot do that which is unpredictable, because we’ve built AI - even the large language models - have been built on what can be predicted,” he stated. He said that loving the risk of the unpredictable is the creativity which he embraced in his career.