At 8.5%, Bengaluru to grow far faster than Mumbai, Delhi

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Innovation Report, released by IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday, says Bengaluru is set to grow annually at 8.5% till 2035, far ahead that of Mumbai (6.6%) and Delhi (6.5%).

Bengaluru hosts 40% of India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the highest in the country, and it is projected to double by 2029.

The report highlights why global tech giants are choosing Bengaluru to become the AI-Quantum Computing hotspot of India. As per the report there is a corporate cost advantage because the median annual salary of a software professional in Bengaluru was $12,000, which is substantially lower than its international peers.

The cost of office space rent in Bengaluru is one third of that in Beijing. Additionally, 48% of the GCC talent pool in Bengaluru is engaged in high-end roles–engineering, research and development. Also the city has the most affordable housing and is the cheapest among leading global startup ecosystems in terms of cost of living.

The report states that Bengaluru is India’s tech talent engine as it is the tech and human capital centre of the nation.

The report says that women-led startups have prospered in Bengaluru-- the total capital raised by them in Bengaluru stood at $ 13.4 billion, the highest among all cities in India.