IPL has more heartbreaks than heart-makes, says Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer

Every home had that one cricket loyalist glued to the TV, certain that once Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden took guard, Australia was already winning. Teens traded player cards like currency and Perth-born opener Langer’s was the rarest treasure. These memories from the golden days came alive as he walked into a five-star hotel in Bengaluru in a sharply-tailored suit, with an easy smile on his face and that familiar twinkle in his eyes, the kind that carried millions through chases, heartbreaks and comebacks.



Over decades of cricket, Langer has seen fierce rivalries and learned the delicate balance between competition and camaraderie. Talking about India-Australia dynamics, he says, “There’s great rivalry and it’s fierce; that’s how sport should be. But when we walk off the field, everyone is friends. It’s like having a sibling. You compete hard, but you still love each other,” he says.



As head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he brings the same ethos to the IPL (Indian Premier League). “One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that there are often more heartbreaks than heart-makes. Even this week, I’ve had to tell a few players that they’ve been released and that’s really tough. But I’m certain they’ll go on to play for other franchises,” he shares. Choices, like the recent inclusion of Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar, were guided by vision and work ethic, as he says, “We have a strong batting unit, so we wanted to be strategic about strengthening our battery of fast bowlers and we hope to continue building on that approach in the auction too.”



Coaching for Langer has always been about principles with everything beginning with a clear vision. “You’ve got to know where you’re going. There’s so much noise in the world today, but when you bowl or face a cricket ball, nothing should be in your mind except that ball. When you can trust the right people, prepare well and concentrate on what you can control, that’s mental toughness,” the LSG coach adds.



For him, success is as much about people as it is about performance. Empathy and care guide his leadership, and he treats his players like a close-knit family, fostering trust and a strong team spirit, as he asserts, “I’ve never met a champion in any sport or business who is successful without a great work ethic.”