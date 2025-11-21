Karnataka government to focus on development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities: IT/BT Secretary Manjula

BENGALURU: The government is focusing on the development of technological infrastructure in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the State, said IT/BT secretary Dr Manjula N on the third day of BTS on Thursday.

Dr Manjula, who shared the stage with KrishiKalpa Foundation CEO CM Patil and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) CEO Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, said the government’s aim is to make Karnataka a key player in India’s journey to becoming a powerhouse of innovation.

“The BTS 2025 is a good reflection of the talent and efforts from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Real world problems are there to be fixed by the talent in Karnataka,” said Dr Manjula, elaborating on the State government’s Local Economy Accelerator Programme (LEAP).

She said the government has set aside Rs 1,000 crore to replicate the tech ecosystem of Bengaluru in cities, such as Mysuru, Hubbali. “The state government understands the need for early-stage funding. Our ‘Elevate’ programme will provide a grant of up to Rs 50 lakh to eligible startups,” she said.