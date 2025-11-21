Karnataka govt, private sector pool Rs 1,200 crore to boost deep tech startups, IT/BT minister Kharge says

BENGALURU: On the concluding day of BTS 2025, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge lauded the collaboration between the government and the private sector in investing in a deep tech ecosystem in Karnataka.

He announced that a total fund of over Rs 1,200 crore has been amassed for the investment. Of this amount, various venture capitalists have contributed a combined total of Rs 786.43 crore, with the Karnataka government contributing the rest.

“You will not see this anywhere in India where the government and the private sector collaborate to invest in deep tech. We want to inspire the rest of the country to ideate and innovate. Together we will build an ecosystem that is unmatched in the world,” he said, thanking the donating venture capitalists who were brought onto the stage. He added that in his political career, it was unprecedented for him as a government official to propose a monetary donation and have the private sector contribute equally, if not more, to the initiative.

Kharge also mentioned that 143 startups had benefitted from the Elevate programme. Some of the notable ones are Bharatone Services and Affiliates, Anucharith Innovations and Dxbiotics LLP. Owners of the most funded startups were brought onto the stage and felicitated.

The minister said he wanted to see the startups reach a stage one day where they can contribute like the venture capitalists had. “I wish I could do more (to help you), but I deal with the taxpayers’ money,” he quipped.