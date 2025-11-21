Ministers promise homes for slum-dwellers at Kacharakanahalli Lake premises

BENGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George and Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Thursday visited Janakirama Layout and a slum attached to Kacharakanahalli Lake where 457 families, mostly from Kalyan Karnataka, are staying for long. The ministers said they will be rehabilitated in a housing complex.

George, said, “The Housing department should solve the problems in the housing complex built by the Karnataka Housing Board and develop housing as soon as possible. In this regard, 684 houses have been identified and the necessary works have to be taken up immediately.”

George has plans to rejuvenate the Kacharakanahalli Lake. But this cannot take place without relocation of slum-dwellers in the lake premises.

“A blueprint has been prepared to relocate the slums adjacent to the lake and to establish a unit to purify the sewage flowing into the lake,” said George.

Minister Khan said that a housing complex will be built at a suitable place so that the deprived people do not face any problem or an appropriate decision will be taken in a few days to give the existing houses to the homeless in the housing department.

The housing scheme is being funded by the Centre and the state government. Banks will provide loans. He instructed the department officials to streamline the process and provide accommodation without delay.