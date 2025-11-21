Police probe intensifies in Rs 7.11-crore Bengaluru heist; suspects questioned, fake number plate traced

BENGALURU: South division police investigating the Rs 7.11-crore daylight heist are yet to get vital leads about the robbers, and are questioning more than 30 suspects, including the Cash Management Services (CMS) staff.

However, two suspects identified as Hemanth and Sunil from Kalyan Nagar, near Banaswadi, were taken into custody near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, but there was no confirmation from police about their detention. The Toyota Innova in which the accused had escaped was found abandoned in Andhra Pradesh. Three vehicles -- the Innova, a Maruti Suzuki Zen and Maruti Suzuki WagonR -- were used by the accused to escape with the cash.

Investigators found the Innova used in the crime had a fake number plate of a Maruti Swift, whose owner resides on Indiranagar 100 Feet Road in Bengaluru. The gang used an Uttar Pradesh registration number on the same Innova while leaving the city via Hoskote-Malur Road. Checks are being conducted at all city borders, including Hoskote, Chikkaballapur and Kolar, and CCTVs at tollgates and in the vicinity are also being checked.

The gang hoodwinked police by splitting into teams and travelling in three cars. They were successful in making police track only the Innova, while actually escaping with the cash in the Zen and WagonR. Police are also not ruling out the possibility of the accused hiding in the city, and are also checking if the accused had visited Angala Parameswari temple in Tamil Nadu and Tirumala Tirupati temple.