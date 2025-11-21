Shux highlights traffic woes after delayed arrival at Bengaluru Tech Summit

BENGALURU: India’s first Gaganyatri and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, popularly known as Shux, on Thursday said it took him “thrice the time to reach the Bengaluru Tech Summit venue than make the presentation”, highlighting the severe traffic congestion on the concluding day of the three-day event.

The 28th edition of the tech summit was organised by the IT-BT Department of the Karnataka government at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumkuru Road. Previously, the venue for the summit was Palace Grounds, located in the heart of the city on Ballari Road.

“It took me thrice the time to reach here than make my presentation. This shows my commitment,” Shukla said ahead of delivering his presentation, which focused on encouraging the youth and explaining his space mission.

Reacting to his remarks, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that the matter “will be looked into” and that the government “will try to ensure it does not happen” in the future.

Although the government agency later removed this portion of his speech from all its social media platforms, the statement has since gone viral. It has caught the attention of netizens and politicians alike.