TELC German exam centre opened at KGTTI in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With a view to helping nursing students and healthcare professionals secure jobs in Germany, Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC) signed an MoU with Deutsche Fachkräfteagentur für Gesundheits- und Pflegeberufe GmbH (DeFa) on Thursday.

As part of the MoU, TELC (The European Language Certificates) German Language Examination Centre was inaugurated at Karnataka German Technical Training Institute (KGTTI), Peenya.

Meanwhile, KVTSDC has started shortlisting candidates for a structured German language training programme to support their migration to Germany.

Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil said this programme will help healthcare and nursing professionals across Karnataka to meet the linguistic needs essential for employment in Germany, where B2-level German proficiency is mandatory for registered nurses.

Signing the MoU on behalf of Germany, Bruno Carlesso, Director Global Business, TELC, said the establishment of the examination centre at KGTTI marks a major milestone in enabling accessible, high-quality language certification programmes for aspiring healthcare professionals from Karnataka and other parts of India.

Annett Baessler, German Deputy Consul General, Anoop Achuthan, Director, India & South East Asia, DeFa, and Shivakantamma Naik, Chairperson, KVTSDC, were present.