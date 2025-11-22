27-year-old MS student in Germany dies in Nelamangala bike crash; police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man pursuing an MS degree in Germany died in a freak accident in Nelamangala Town. The victim, C Tejas Gowda of Nelamangala, lost control of his bike after it skidded, causing him to fall on a road divider. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe head injuries.

Police said the accident occurred on Monday, opposite the BESCOM office, when Tejas was returning home after attending a friend’s wedding. He had arrived from Germany a week earlier for the event. He succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital on Thursday night.

A friend of the victim claimed a flex board shaking in the wind had touched the bike, causing the skid. However, the Nelamangala traffic police have ruled out this angle. “The victim skidded much before the flex. Since he was not wearing a helmet, he suffered fatal head injuries after hitting the divider. We are checking whether prior permission was taken to erect the flex board,” an officer said.