49 properties in Central Bengaluru flagged for tax mismatch; notices issued over Rs 7.21 crore gap

BENGALURU: As many as 49 properties in Bengaluru Central City Corporation limits, including on the upscale 100-feet Road at Indiranagar, have been issued demand notices over tax differences, with officials estimating it at Rs 7.21 crore.

According to Central City Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, on November 14, a team of officials from nine revenue sub-divisions conducted revenue verification of 197 properties, of which 147 were found to be correct, and 49 buildings had property tax differences.

“A total of Rs 7,21,79,000 of the revenue payment of the properties of the Jeevan Bimanagar and Domlur revenue divisions have been identified and a show cause notice has been issued.

For commercial properties, the property owners have to submit a counter-claim within 15 days after receiving the show cause notice. If there are no objections or no counter-claims, a demand notice will be issued to them and the tax due will be recovered as per the rules,” said Cholan.

A phased review and revision survey of property revenue payments will be undertaken within the jurisdiction of the Central City Corporation, and appropriate action will be taken against those who have been paying taxes by providing false information to the corporation through self-declaration applications, he said.