BJP flags 400 potholes on 1 km stretch of BVK Iyengar Road, slams Congress over Bengaluru upkeep

BENGALURU: The state unit of BJP, which has launched a campaign against the Congress government’s “failure” to fix the city’s crumbling infrastructure, staged a protest on BVK Iyengar Road in Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency in the city on Friday.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, former minister and MP Govind Karjol, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and other leaders of the party claimed that there are 400 potholes on one-km stretch of BVK Iyengar Road.

The BJP leaders and workers marked the potholes and raised slogans against the ruling Congress. “The government has failed in fixing the city’s potholes. Around 13 people died in accidents due to potholes,” Ashoka said.

Taking Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, to task, Ashoka said, “Where did all the money go? We don’t want Brand Bengaluru or GBA. We just want you to fix the potholes.” The Congress government completed 2.5 years of its tenure, but did nothing to repair roads, he alleged.

Karjol said because of the rift between three factions within the Congress over power sharing, the capital city has been neglected in terms of development. The state has become bankrupt and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should quit immediately, he added.

Mohan alleged that the Congress government has no money even for the development of Bengaluru. Referring to the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s move to hire sweeping machines for `613 crore and other Bengaluru-centric projects, he alleged that they are all aimed at making money. “The Congress government is looting Bengaluru,” he said.