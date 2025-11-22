Brijesh Patel hits back at Prasad, denies ‘backseat driving’ as KSCA poll battle heats up

BENGALURU: “I’m here to guide with my experience; there’s no ‘backseat driving’. I do not understand the (usage of that) phrase,” said former cricketer Brijesh Patel on Friday, hitting back at allegations levelled against him by former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

Patel’s ‘Team Brijesh’ is contesting against Prasad’s ‘Team Game Changers’ for the managing committee of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). “The members of KSCA are aware of the work I do. It’s not backseat driving. They are also supported in the background by ex-players like Anil Kumble; it’s normal to be guided. I don’t know why they are so rattled by me,” said Patel, alluding to Prasad’s remark of him pulling the strings behind the team of administrators who bear his name.

Patel also took exception to Prasad’s comment that the only constructive work at KSCA had been done in the 2010-2013 period, when Prasad served as vice-president with Kumble in charge. “They said that development only happened during 2010-2013. It is untrue. After they left, we won three tournaments under Vinay Kumar.

Various developments at M Chinnaswamy stadium were undertaken. On the contrary, in their tenure, they stopped the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), which was a major launchpad for young talent; many spotters from Indian Premier League (IPL) clubs would come to KPL games to scout. All of that stopped. They didn’t win a single national tournament in that period,” Patel said.

Patel also alleged that during the aforementioned period, Prasad attended just 22 out of 51 meetings, and called Prasad untrustworthy for having previously resigned before his term was over.

About the cricket infrastructure lying in disrepair, he declined accountability, and attributed the shortcomings to “poor construction” practices. About M Chinnaswamy stadium, Patel said the state government has asked KSCA to re-evaluate its entries and exits in the aftermath of the stampede in June, following which international games can come back to the stadium.