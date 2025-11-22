Caught in a cultural web: Website on Malleswaram set for launch

For architect and resident Suchitra Deep, Malleswaram has never been just another Bengaluru neighbourhood. Having lived here for more than three decades, she carries its stories, memories and architectural quirks in her daily life. This familiarity has now blossomed into her brainchild – malleswaram.org, a digital archive that showcases photographs, oral histories, maps and community narratives that capture the essence of this old Bengaluru neighbourhood.

Deep says the idea came about organically, as she explains, “I wanted to contribute to the neighbourhood I lived in for so long. I started with the traffic, civic amenities and mapping of the area. However, I realised there was hardly any documentation, so I began photographing and recording the neighbourhood.” The curious attempt eventually led to the formation of Malleswaram Social, a community group, in 2016 and later, collaboration on a neighbourhood engagement grant in 2019.

Through workshops, walks and memory-sharing sessions, Deep gathered stories that oozed the emotional and cultural richness of the locality, but somewhere she felt it wasn’t enough. “I wanted to do a more thorough job,” she says. What began with a grant to write a book supported by IFA (India Foundation for the Arts) in 2024, evolved into the idea of a website, one that would keep growing rather than freeze the material into a single printed volume. “I thought, why not start a website with an embedded e-book? A website allows one to update information, and can be accessed by everyone,” she points out.