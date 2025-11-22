Different Perspectives

I have been famously (or infamously) drawing parallels with our ‘men-in-white and the subtext of who ‘they’ are has not gone unnoticed! This time, I write this as a quasi-apology to those men in white who truly care about their constituents. There was an unfortunate incident of theft which took place at my residence, and I was flummoxed because, coming from a ‘ruler-straight’ background of always staying inside the line, the concept of going to the cop station, and dealing with the men-in-brown was a frightening prospect. Unfortunately, the ‘fast-fingered-felon’ was known to me and even after beseeching her to return the said goods (my engagement and wedding band), she steadfastly refused by proclaiming her innocence! It even had me fooled for a day, but after reviewing my options, I called my very proactive MLA, Mr NA Haris (a businessman, politician and sports administrator), for advice on how to seek help from the police.

Being in the space of believing in women empowerment myself, the prospect of shaming a single mother (who was, albeit ‘quick fingered’) wasn’t my cup of tea. But since the said items had tremendous sentimental value, I needed them back. I would not have23 been able to accomplish this task without MLA NA Haris, who advised and intervened on my behalf, ensuring that I got my ‘stuff’ back within 48 hours. A tremendous amount of sensitivity was shown to all the ladies concerned by the namma police. We always crib and name-call people we voted into power, but this is my way of sending out a heartfelt and appreciative shoutout to the people who fullfil their promises to their constituency, too! Dhanyavadagalu Haris saheb!

I remember trotting off to Hotel Conrad Bengaluru, on the insistence of my son, who said a night out would cheer me up. It was an invitation by my friend and GM Digvijay Singh, who wanted us to experience a bar takeover by the handsome bar master Vitor Hugo Lourenco. The evening was aptly titled, Shake Stir, Sip and I must admit his cocktail, Negroni, was a potent combination with the jazz-music ensemble. My ladies ‘crew’ was there, and we had ourselves a great time. Things get a little complicated when the ‘weaker sex’ (men) are around!