Bengaluru

India can deliver CAR-T cell therapy at one-tenth global cost, say experts at Bengaluru cancer symposium

At a global meet hosted by Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, specialists said CAR-T therapy is giving new hope to chemo-resistant cancer patients, with India emerging as a far more affordable hub for the advanced treatment.
Express News Service
Updated on
BENGALURU: Experts at a global symposium on cell therapy hosted by Ramaiah Memorial Hospital & Healthcare Services said on Friday that CAR-T cell therapy has emerged as a promising option for cancer patients who do not respond to chemotherapy.

The symposium brought together clinicians and researchers from around ten countries, who shared updates on CAR-T therapy, bone marrow transplantation, and emerging research. Global experiences, treatment outcomes, challenges, and avoidable errors for Indian centres were discussed.

Experts explained that CAR-T therapy involves modifying a patient’s own T-cells to help them fight cancer. While the treatment remains extremely expensive abroad, India offers a significant cost advantage. Dr Nagendra Swamy SC, Chief Executive of Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said CAR-T therapy costs Rs 6–8 crore abroad but can be delivered at one-tenth the price in India due to lower operational costs. He said the hospital plans to begin active research within six months.

KB Sivakumar, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services; Dr Damiano Rondelli (Chicago, USA), President of the Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (WBMT) were present.

