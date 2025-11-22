Mutts doing govt’s job of educating poor, says HD Kumaraswamy at BGS Founders’ Day

BENGALURU: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has alleged that the state government is shutting down its own schools while religious mutts are carrying out the responsibilities that should fall to the government, providing education to the poor and underprivileged.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 17th BGS Founders’ Day and BGS Utsav, organised by the Sri Adichunchanagiri Educational Trust in Bengaluru, in the presence of pontiffs from the Adichunchanagiri Mutt and various other mutts.

“The State Government is closing down the schools it is running. It is locking up schools where children of farmers, the poor, and economically weaker sections study.

At such a time, mutts are providing food, education, and shelter to the children of the land,” Kumaraswamy said. He added that while building educational institutions might be easy, running and maintaining them is not. “Yet the mutts are managing them smoothly, with efficiency and capability. This has been possible because of their foresight and their concern for society.”

Kumaraswamy said mutts are not only managing educational institutions but are also providing quality education. Along with social service, they remain selflessly engaged in the spiritual realm, he noted. On the occasion, the BGS Seva Ratna Awards were presented to Srikala G Kumar (Educational Advisor), Dr Prakash (Professor), Vinay (Chief Librarian), Gunjan Sachdeva (Fine Arts Teacher), Babu (System Analyst), and Arvind Sajawal (Estate Officer) for their notable service to BGS. Actor Malashree; Sri Prakashnath Swamiji, Managing Director, BGS & SJB Group of Institutions; Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, President, Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana; Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji, President, JSS Mahavidyapeetha; Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment; and others were present.