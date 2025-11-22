Ulsoor Lake revamp gets Rs 82 crore boost with Kalyani, walkways and water-cleaning upgrades

BENGALURU: The historic Ulsoor Lake is set for revamp at an estimated budget of Rs 82 crore. Bengaluru Central City Corporation, under which the water body falls, will have a Kalyani (temple pond) with an artistic touch that will have ritual points and an elevated viewing deck.

The revamp includes an open air theatre, shaded walkways and landscaping.

According to an official from VIMOS, an environmental engineering and water purification system firm that jointly developed the design and Detailed Project Report (DPR) along with Prestige Group, said that under the 15th finance component, Rs 25 crore was released for the contractor who is executing the work, and the Gabion Wall in Phase-1 is almost complete. So far Rs 9.5 crore has been spent on the wall.

The upper level of the northern part of the lake will have a walkway made out of gravel, and at the edge of the lake premises, concrete up to three feet will be added and grill fencing will be installed.

“The Minor Irrigation department has released Rs 40 crore for water management. Apart from that, the state government has released Rs 20 crore.

About 98 per cent of the funds mentioned in the DPR are already available, and this will help in the completion of the project at the earliest. By March-end, the development activity at the northern part of Usloor Lake will be completed, and work on the southern side will be taken up,” said an engineer from VIMOS.