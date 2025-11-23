An officer on write track

VIJAYAPURA: For Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yeligar, every spare minute is an opportunity to immerse himself in the world of Vachanas, the 12th-century poetic compositions that form the foundation of the Lingayat spiritual tradition.

Whether travelling from his Solapur Road office to the Deputy Commissioner’s office or attending meetings at the Zilla Panchayat, Yeligar uses his short commute time to continue his translation work.

What may seem like a rushed 10-minute drive to others becomes a brief yet valuable window for him to engage in what he truly loves: bringing the wisdom of Basaveshwara and other saints to readers through English translations.

“Finding time during duty hours is difficult. So, whenever I am travelling or waiting, I try to use that time productively. Translating Vachanas gives me immense joy,” he says.

At 54, Yeligar has already earned recognition beyond his policing career. His recently released book, My Me is Thee, which contains English translations of 959 Vachanas of Basaveshwara, has gone into print three times, with nearly 3,000 copies already in circulation.

Born in Naragund in Gadag district, Yeligar completed his primary schooling in his hometown before moving to Mudhol in Bagalkot district for his SSLC. He later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Dharwad. He started his career as a First Division Clerk at the Agriculture College in Dharwad. After clearing the PSI exam, he joined the police force. Today, he serves as the DSP of Vijayapura.

Yeligar traces his writing skills to his childhood. His father used to ask Basavaraj to help him with drafting land records or financial transaction documents for villagers. “I was developing writing habits from my school days. It later played a major role in shaping my literary work,” he recalls.