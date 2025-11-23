An officer on write track

VIJAYAPURA: For Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yeligar, every spare minute is an opportunity to immerse himself in the world of Vachanas, the 12th-century poetic compositions that form the foundation of the Lingayat spiritual tradition.
Whether travelling from his Solapur Road office to the Deputy Commissioner’s office or attending meetings at the Zilla Panchayat, Yeligar uses his short commute time to continue his translation work.
What may seem like a rushed 10-minute drive to others becomes a brief yet valuable window for him to engage in what he truly loves: bringing the wisdom of Basaveshwara and other saints to readers through English translations.
“Finding time during duty hours is difficult. So, whenever I am travelling or waiting, I try to use that time productively. Translating Vachanas gives me immense joy,” he says.
At 54, Yeligar has already earned recognition beyond his policing career. His recently released book, My Me is Thee, which contains English translations of 959 Vachanas of Basaveshwara, has gone into print three times, with nearly 3,000 copies already in circulation.
Born in Naragund in Gadag district, Yeligar completed his primary schooling in his hometown before moving to Mudhol in Bagalkot district for his SSLC. He later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Dharwad. He started his career as a First Division Clerk at the Agriculture College in Dharwad. After clearing the PSI exam, he joined the police force. Today, he serves as the DSP of Vijayapura.
Yeligar traces his writing skills to his childhood. His father used to ask Basavaraj to help him with drafting land records or financial transaction documents for villagers. “I was developing writing habits from my school days. It later played a major role in shaping my literary work,” he recalls.
His family used to visit the Allamaprabhu Mutt in Naragund. The Mutt served as a centre for the study of Vachanas, secular principles, and harmony among communities.
“The Mutt played a crucial role in shaping my affinity toward Vachanas and nurturing my secular outlook. Many rituals were performed by Muslims, and people of different communities came together,” he says.
Yeligar tried translating the couplets of Shishunal Sharif, a revered saint-poet of North Karnataka, while serving at Chikodi in Belagavi district. He later translated a general non-fiction work titled, Deluge of Drought – Who is Responsible?, which explored Karnataka’s recurring cycles of droughts and floods.
In 2021, Yeligar began translating the Vachanas of Basaveshwara into English. It took him nearly four years to complete the 808-page volume.
He had previously read several English translations of Vachanas, but felt something lacking in them. “I never felt satisfied with the translations I read. They did not capture the sacredness and philosophical richness of Basavanna’s words. I wanted to fill that gap,” he says.
Understanding old Kannada was no easy task, as Vachanas often contain layers of symbolism, analogy, and philosophical depth. To achieve accuracy, Yeligar consulted several seers, scholars, and experts in historical Kannada literature. He also studied books by the late scholar M M Kalburgi and other eminent researchers.
Yeligar has now undertaken the translation of Vachanas written by the saint-poet Akkamahadevi. He has selected around 450 Vachanas, of which he has already translated about 250. He plans to complete it by March next year and release the book at Uutadi village in Shivamogga district, the birthplace of Akkamahadevi.
He is also translating an Islamic book from English to Kannada. The book, titled Would You Like to Know Something About Islam, written by Mohammed Ahmed, was given to him by Islamic cleric Sayed Tanveer Hashmi.
“This is the first time I am translating a book from English to Kannada. I hope to complete it within a month,” he says.
Yeligar says spirituality is essential for a stress-free life. His deep connection to spiritual thought, especially through Vachanas, has helped him navigate the challenges of policing. “Spirituality brings peace, clarity, and emotional balance. In my personal and professional life, it has helped me immensely,” he says.