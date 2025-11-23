Father, friend booked under POCSO for rape of minor girl in Karnataka's Koppal district

KOPPAL: A minor girl in Koppal district has accused her own father of facilitating her repeated sexual assault by his friend. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, and both accused are currently absconding.

The incident, which occurred in December of last year, came to light only recently after the survivor attempted to take her own life. According to the police complaint, the girl's mother saved her and, upon inquiry, learned the horrific truth.

The survivor from Gangavathi stated in her complaint that her father, an alcoholic, forcibly took her to his friend's house in Gundamma Camp on December 8, 2023. She was held there until December 13.

The complaint alleges that on the night of December 11, the father's friend raped her. When the girl mustered the courage to tell her father the next day, he not only dismissed her trauma but allegedly offered to arrange a marriage with the perpetrator. He further threatened to kill her mother if she disclosed the assault to anyone.

“I had no other choice but to keep quiet,” the girl stated in her complaint. The situation became unbearable, leading to her suicide attempt two days ago. Following her mother's advice, she filed a formal complaint at the Gangavathi police station. Police have confirmed that a POCSO case has been registered and an investigation is underway to locate and apprehend the two accused.