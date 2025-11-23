Karnataka educationists demand halt to school mergers; urge CM to review policy and fill vacancies

BENGALURU: Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Jagruta Nagarikaru Karnataka Vedike organised a round table meeting of educationists, activists and retired professors on Saturday, to discuss recent decisions taken by the Department of School Education and Literacy.
They announced the formation of a separate committee and submitted certain recommendations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Shripadh Bhat, educationist, explained, “One of our recommendations includes changing Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa. MLAs with deep insight and commitment to the public education system should be appointed ministers. The recommendations of the State Education Policy (SEP) formulated by the Karnataka State Education Policy Commission should be made public and reviewed. Steps should be taken to fill all vacant posts, from pre-primary to pre-university education, as soon as possible. No new order should be issued regarding education policies until the SEP is implemented. No schools should be merged with Karnataka Public Schools etc.”
Meanwhile, Dr Niranjanaradhya, education expert, said, “Karnataka is in 7th position in India in terms of shutting down schools. The state has closed 6.46 per cent of government schools during various party regimes. If the government closes more than 25,600 schools, it will touch 52 per cent.”
He highlighted some shocking figures on the status of schools. “In 2010-11, there were 45,677 elementary schools in Karnataka. Now, there are 41,905 elementary schools.
Enrolment rate of children in government schools in 2010-11 was 54.5 lakh, but has reduced to 23 lakh. However, the enrolment rate of children in private schools was 28.76lakh in 2010-11, which has now increased to 48.47lakh.”
“Education is a political issue now. They have violated Article 21A by shutting down schools within one kilometre range in every village, depriving children of their Right to Education,” Niranjanaradhya stated.
Last week, TNIE reported that 19 government schools of various taluks of Chikkaballapur would be merged into one KPS, and seven schools in Channapatna would be merged to start another KPS. The documents also stated that TCs must be given to students, and benches, desks and other properties moved to the new school. Teachers will be also deputed to the new KPS.