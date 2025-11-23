Karnataka educationists demand halt to school mergers; urge CM to review policy and fill vacancies

BENGALURU: Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Jagruta Nagarikaru Karnataka Vedike organised a round table meeting of educationists, activists and retired professors on Saturday, to discuss recent decisions taken by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

They announced the formation of a separate committee and submitted certain recommendations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Shripadh Bhat, educationist, explained, “One of our recommendations includes changing Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa. MLAs with deep insight and commitment to the public education system should be appointed ministers. The recommendations of the State Education Policy (SEP) formulated by the Karnataka State Education Policy Commission should be made public and reviewed. Steps should be taken to fill all vacant posts, from pre-primary to pre-university education, as soon as possible. No new order should be issued regarding education policies until the SEP is implemented. No schools should be merged with Karnataka Public Schools etc.”

Meanwhile, Dr Niranjanaradhya, education expert, said, “Karnataka is in 7th position in India in terms of shutting down schools. The state has closed 6.46 per cent of government schools during various party regimes. If the government closes more than 25,600 schools, it will touch 52 per cent.”

He highlighted some shocking figures on the status of schools. “In 2010-11, there were 45,677 elementary schools in Karnataka. Now, there are 41,905 elementary schools.