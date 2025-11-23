Karnataka ranks third in fish production: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: “Karnataka now ranks third in the country in fish production. India’s share of global fish production is about 7.7% and ranks fourth in exports,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday. Speaking at ‘Matsya Mela 2025’ to mark World Fisheries Day here, he said fisheries is a crucial industry that ensures food security, nutrition and livelihoods for lakhs of families.

Karnataka, with its 32-km coastline and 5.5 lakh hectares of inland water resources, stands third in the country in fish production. The sector supports nearly 10 lakh people in the state, the CM said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the sector, he said the annual diesel quota for mechanised fishing boats has been increased from 1.5 lakh kilolitres to 2 lakh kilolitres. Traditional boats are being given industrial kerosene at a subsidised price of Rs 35 per litre.

Siddaramaiah said financial aid for fishermen during the annual fishing ban has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. Work on 10,000 houses for fishermen has begun.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the government had filled more than 10,000 lakes with water across the state, enabling inland fishery. “Small lakes will be handed over to societies, while larger ones will be auctioned,” he said.

Fisheries Minister Mankal Vaidya said that in view of the deaths of 45 fishermen this year, the government will distribute life jackets. Compensation for accidental deaths has been increased to Rs 10 lakh and will be released within 24 hours, he added.