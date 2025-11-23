Over 10,000 Anekal residents plan protest against bad roads on November 29

BENGALURU: Over 10,000 residents of Muthanallur, Hebbagodi and Singenaagrahara in Anekal taluk will stage a protest on November 29 at ASB College Ground against bad roads in their localities.

Addressing reporters under the banner of Anekal Taluk Citizens’ Welfare Committee, they demanded that Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Anantha Nagar and Sampige Nagar roads be asphalted at the earliest.

They alleged that these roads have not been repaired for almost two decades and their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

People living in over 20 apartments have been deprived of basic amenities such as roads, drainage and water supply, they said.

When the issue of roads was raised with the local panchayat, tahsildar and the MLA, patchwork was done. This patchwork will last only for a few weeks because of the increasing traffic, the residents said, demanding that all roads be asphalted.

“The 3-km stretch from Huskur Road to Anantha Nagar and Heelalige is in a bad shape. The underground drainage line in Anantha Nagar has been damaged and sewage flows onto the main road. Chandapura, Bommasandra and Hebbagodi panchayats collect property tax amounting to Rs 25 crore. But they are not providing proper amenities to the residents,” Shiva Reddy from Anekal said.

Some residents alleged that Anekal MLA B Shivanna has not taken any steps to address the civic issues raised by them.