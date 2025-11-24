Bengaluru business corridor: Landowners decry two decades of restrictions, low compensation

BENGALURU: For almost 20 years, landowners along the proposed Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), who were notified by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for the 73-km phase of the project, have faced restrictions on selling, developing, or even transferring property, eroding their economic potential. With their land under notification, owners said they missed countless opportunities to develop their land.

Munegowda, a farmer from Kadugodi, whose family owns nearly an acre in the project area, said, “Since our land was notified, the ‘pahani’ (land record) is marked in their name. We can’t sell it for needs like education or weddings, and I can’t even transfer it to anyone.”

He urged the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to offer compensation at market value or, at the very least, match the rate paid for Metro land acquisitions.

He pointed out that in the government’s sub-registrar office, the guidance value for land in the area last year was much higher, but suddenly it has been reduced to Rs 2.25 crore this year.