Bengaluru to install 1,000 steel litter bins in high footfall areas with CSR support

BENGALURU: To improve the waste management in high foot-traffic areas, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), with support from CSR funds, is preparing to install steel litter bins to better manage waste.

BSWML CEO Karee Gowda told TNIE that a firm has offered to donate 1,000 litter bins, which will be placed across the city. The speciality of these bins is that they are designed to accommodate plants on top of them, and the bins have provisions for wet and dry waste collection.

“We have observed that one of the major problems for littering of water bottles, chip wrappers, chocolate covers, tissues, etc, in public places is the absence of enough bins. We need more bins in bus stands, commercial hubs and roads”, Gowda said.

“With the support of private firms, we are gearing up to place the litter bins at places where they are needed the most,” he added.

On roadsides, more dry waste is generated compared to wet waste. So, these bins are designed to accommodate more dry waste. The collected segregated wastes from the 1,000 bins will be regularly cleared by BSWML, he said.

The BSWML CEO said that they have finalised the litter bin model and are working out the cost of each bin.