Birds of a Feather: B'lureans learnt all about birds at this two-day festival

Maybe it’s memories of sparrows pecking away at scattered grains, maybe you’ve gone searching for a kingfisher armed with binoculars, or perhaps you’ve just closed your eyes and imagined the sway of Poe’s looming ravens. Birds have long fascinated us as we’ve formed relationships with and created art about them throughout history. Feather Fest, held over the weekend at Bangalore International Centre, sought to celebrate this magnetism and the urgent need for conservation as more birds become endangered each year.

As Garima Bhatia, team lead at nature conservation foundation, Early Bird, explains, “Feather Fest is a celebration of the wonder and allure of birds with a special focus on getting young audiences closer to bird life, science and conservation. It’s about celebrating birds through stories, art, science and discovery. We recognise the role of art in creating empathy, and wanted that to reflect in the exhibits.” The festival is one among many events happening nationwide for Young Birders’ Month, a national campaign coordinated by Early Bird and World Wildlife Fund for Nature India.

A major highlight was a screening of Every Little Thing (2024) a documentary by Sally Aitken, which follows wildlife rehabilitator and author Terry Masear as she nurses injured hummingbirds back to health, with captivating visuals in slow motion. “It is a moving exploration of resilience and compassion, and has been called ‘a kindhearted film for unkind times’. This is the first time it is being screened in India,” emphasises Bhatia. Another highlight was a panel discussion with ornithologist Bikram Grewal, philanthropist Rohini Nilekani and scientist Suhel Quader.