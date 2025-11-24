BTS 2025 achieved 37% reduction in emission: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday announced that the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025, which concluded on November 20, saw a 37% reduction in carbon emission. The summit was conducted under Kharge, who formally concluded the event as well.

“We achieved a 37% carbon reduction, supported by increased Metro use and allied initiatives. Tummoc, an ELEVATE grant winner, enabled 5,000+ free metro rides for delegates – this means 5,000 fewer private vehicle trips to the venue (sic),” Kharge said in a social media post.

Attended by around 92,500 persons, the BTS 2025 generated over 9,700 kg of waste, which was all recycled, Kharge said, adding that the goal of “zero waste to landfill” has been achieved for the third year in a row.

The minister further said in his post that around 12,000 participants were assessed for sustainability awareness during the summit, and 850 stalls were evaluated for the Sustainable Stall Awards.

“The BTS continues to show that innovation and sustainability can go and grow together,” Kharge said, assuring that a detailed sustainability report on the summit would follow.