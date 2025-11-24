Early-onset type 2 diabetes quietly fueling infertility: Experts

BENGALURU: Fertility specialists in Bengaluru are warning that early-onset type 2 diabetes is emerging as a hidden cause of infertility among young adults. As lifestyle-related metabolic disorders rise sharply in individuals in their late 20s and early 30s, doctors report that both men and women are facing fertility challenges much earlier than previous generations.

Uncontrolled diabetes disrupts multiple reproductive functions in women. High blood sugar levels can affect egg quality, delay or prevent ovulation, and reduce ovarian reserve. When combined with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), one of the most common hormonal disorders among young women, the fertility risks are compounded.

“Type 2 diabetes and PCOS often go hand in hand due to insulin resistance,” explains Dr Smrithi D Nayak, a consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster RV Hospital. “Poorly controlled diabetes increases the risk of early miscarriages, developmental issues in the baby, and complications during pregnancy,” she said.

Dr Sreeja Rani, Senior Consultant at Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre, said there is an increasing number of young women with obesity, hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol), and early-stage diabetes presenting with anovulatory infertility. “PCOS is common, and when combined with obesity or early-stage diabetes, ovulation becomes irregular,” she adds.

Rani said the increase is driven largely by sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits. “Type 2 diabetes affects both men and women in terms of fertility,” Dr. Nayak explains. “While women may struggle with irregular ovulation and difficulty conceiving, men can face issues such as erectile dysfunction and compromised sperm parameters.”