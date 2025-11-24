Indoor saffron farming becomes new trend in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: More than 30 persons in Bengaluru have taken up indoor farming of saffron, a product which is usually cultivated in hilly or mountainous regions. Apart from Bengaluru, the practice is also prevalent, albeit sparsely, in Sringeri, Kunigal and Tumakuru.

Lokesh Voliwin, the founder and chief secretary of Karnataka Saffron Farmers Association (KSFA), said even though Bengaluru is not a hilly terrain, its altitude and climate work in the favour of saffron growing.

Voliwin said, “Most of our members come from traditional farming families, although many of them are currently working in diverse professional fields, including IT, biotechnology, healthcare and research. Some are even serving as doctors or officers in the Agriculture and Horticulture Department,” he said.

Voliwin said, “Flowering is the most critical stage. Even a small fluctuation in temperature, humidity or light can drastically reduce flower yield. Another challenge is the availability and cost of quality saffron corms. Corms have to be sourced almost entirely from Kashmir. In the past five years, the prices of the corms have increased from around Rs 250 per kg to Rs 3,000 per kg.” Voliwin said the members of the association are not getting the support they need.