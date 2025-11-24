NIOS way: Overcoming heavy odds, students return to school in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Five students from challenging economic backgrounds have rejoined Classes 10 and 8 through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

This is thanks to the Sparsha Trust which has been working for more than two decades to educate children of ragpickers and hairpickers by approaching the families door to door.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is an autonomous government organisation under the Union Ministry of Education that provides flexible and inclusive education through open and distance learning. Divya S, Bhavani, Aruna V, Devaraj and Uma G, who were in government schools in Bengaluru, had to discontinue their studies in 2023 and 2024.

Devaraj, who was in Class 8, said, "I was studying at Karnataka Public School in Tavarekere. I had to discontinue because of financial problems at home. My father repairs gas stove by going door to door, while my mother is a hairpicker. She sells hair to a dealer who is from our community. Both of them earn enough to provide food for us for a day. I was working with my father to help our family. Now, I have rejoined classes through NIOS and will write the Class 10 exam in March 2026."

Uma, whose parents too are wastepickers, said she will write her Class 8 exams next year. "I studied until Class 7 at the Kuntigrama government school and had to discontinue due to personal problems." Divya too is writing her Class 10 exam. "I dropped out of school in 2023 after completing Class 9 at Gangamma Hombegowda Girls High School.