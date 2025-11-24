Phase-3 double decker corridor will not ease traffic in Bengaluru: Report

BENGALURU: While the city administrators are trying hard to decongest roads and coming up with several projects, including the 37-km double-decker (flyover-cum-Metro) corridor along the Phase-3 of Namma Metro, the Feasibility-cum-Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project revealed that it may not help reduce the traffic as expected.

According to the executive summary of the report, the traffic flow analysis at junctions between Kadabagere and Hosahalli and along JP Nagar to Hebbal corridor shows that even with the elevated corridor, ground-level traffic does not reduce significantly compared to the existing road. This suggested that the tolled elevated road will fail to relieve existing surface road congestion.

Indeed a survey of 1,000 respondents was conducted as part of the DPR. As per it, 78% reported peak-hour congestion between 6 am and 9 am and 48% between 6 pm and 9 pm. However, it was found that 91% of commuters were unwilling to pay tolls for improved road infrastructure.

As per the executive summary, traffic projections for the Kadabagere to Hosahalli corridor showed that the proposed elevated corridor brings only marginal relief to ground level traffic in most sections. In 2031, traffic between Kadabagere and Magadi Road would drop from 1,837 to 1,369 Passenger Car Units (PCUs), and in 2041 it would drop from 2,095 to 1,640 PCUs and so on with the other two junctions of the corridor, the summary noted.