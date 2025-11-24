Will dismiss cops behind crimes: Karnataka Home Minister after Bengaluru ATM cash van heist

BENGALURU: With a police constable allegedly involved in the Rs 7.11 crore daylight robbery in the city, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday warned that if anyone from the police department is found involved in criminal activities, strict action will be taken and no mercy shown. “They will be dismissed from service without hesitation, and legal action will also follow,” he said.

After meeting City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh and Joint Commissioners Ajay Hilori and Vamshi Krishna at his residence in Sadashivanagar on the ongoing investigation into the heist, Parameshwara said seven accused have been arrested in the case.

A few more are yet to be traced. Parameshwara said he instructed senior officers to remain vigilant. Parameshwara congratulated the police commissioner, two joint commissioners who oversaw the investigation, two DCPs and over 200 staff members for cracking the case within 72 hours. “When such an incident took place in Bengaluru, it was hard for anyone to believe it.

It was an act that could have brought a bad name to the city. The case was a major challenge to the police department. So far, Rs 6.29 crore has been recovered, and the remaining will be traced. The police worked with high technical precision and intelligence to solve the case,” he said.

It is being verified whether the cash management company followed RBI rules, he added. “Action will be taken against them as well if they were not following the rules” he said.