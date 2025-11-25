Beats of both worlds: Nirupama Rao on her orchestra's mission to unite hearts & borders

Inside a massive rehearsal hall in Bengaluru, the air is alive with sounds of tuning, violins stretching into warm-ups, brass catching the light and percussionists tapping out quiet patterns. At the centre of this show stands former diplomat and ambassador Nirupama Rao, smiling with a kind of deep, steady contentment. As the founder of the South Asian Symphony Foundation and the creator of the South Asian Symphony Orchestra (SASO), she looks entirely at home in this storm of music.



This time, the orchestra is bringing together two emotional worlds you’d never expect to meet on the same stage – Beethoven’s Ode to Joy and the timeless music of Raj Kapoor. Rao sees the pairing as effortless. In her eyes, both artistes, separated by continents and centuries, speak to the same human hunger for connection. “Beethoven stands for a vision of human fraternity that rises from a remarkable union of intellect, emotion and lived suffering. His Ode to Joy is the cry of a man who fought adversity and turned it into a universal message of hope. Raj Kapoor touched millions with stories of longing, vulnerability, humour and compassion. When they meet on the stage, you sense that both are speaking to the same human longing for connection,” she says.