Fire at Jayanagar Complex in Bengaluru, two stuck in lift rescued

BENGALURU: A fire broke out on the first and second floors of the iconic Jayanagar Shopping Complex around 10am Monday, due to an electrical short-circuit which left two persons trapped in the lift. The complex is located in Jayanagar 4th Block.

Officials from South City Corporation and Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and initiated operations. Power supply to the multi-storied building was disconnected before the firefighting operations began.

During the operation, a person named Krishnegowda, who was trapped in the lift, was rescued. Arun Prasad, an employee of the Minor Irrigation department, was provided first aid and later admitted to Bengaluru Hospital for medical examination, and is said to be safe.

Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Commissioner KN Ramesh, and Additional Commissioners visited the site. While the building and offices did not suffer damage, the electrical duct was found damaged due to the short-circuit.

Rao directed a committee to probe the incident. A team comprising officials from South City Corporation, Bescom, Fire and Emergency Services has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the exact cause of the electrical accident and submit a report.

“City Corporation officials have stayed on site, and in the interest of public safety and as a precautionary measure, the entire building’s power supply has been disconnected. All shops and offices within the complex have been temporarily closed to allow complete inspection and repair of the building’s electrical lines,” said a senior official.