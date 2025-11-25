Greater Bengaluru Authority to target big-time property tax evaders

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials in all the five city corporations to identify properties with high outstanding dues across the GBA and initiate measures to recover the pending property tax.

Addressing a virtual meeting held on Monday on property tax collection, e-khata, and the conversion of B-Khata to A-Khata, Rao instructed officials to trace major defaulters and pending revision cases, and ensure that the overdue property tax is collected promptly.

He emphasized the need to identify individuals and properties currently outside the tax network and bring them under the property tax ambit. “Commissioners of all city corporations must prioritize property tax collection, conduct daily review meetings with revenue officers, issue necessary directives, and take steps to increase tax collection,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Commissioner (Revenue), Munish Moudgil said that the five city corporations have been given a target of Rs 6,700 crore tax collection, of which Rs 3,533 crore has been collected so far. He stressed the need to focus on property tax collection, especially from revision cases and defaulters.

Across the five city corporations, there are 24,000 property tax revision cases amounting to nearly Rs 170 crore. In addition to this, around 22,000 defaulters owe Rs 598 crore. Officials were instructed to give special attention to recovering these dues.