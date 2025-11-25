Local Uber drivers protest, allege bias in access to rides

BENGALURU: Several Uber drivers protested outside the company’s Bommanahalli office, alleging denial of duty to local drivers by blocking their profiles.

The drivers also said that when they approached the company to get their profiles unblocked, the company offered to do so only if they agreed to drive fleet vehicles, leaving their personal cars unused and their investments at risk.

“The company blocks profiles of local drivers for the silliest reasons and when approached, they tell us that they will unblock our profiles only if we agree to drive their fleet cars. Currently, the company has around 2,000 to 3,000 own vehicles and drivers are sourced from other states,” N Ashok, an Uber driver, told TNIE.

On treatment towards local drivers, he said, “The priority in assigning rides is the last for drivers who own cars, who are treated like third-grade drivers. The priority is given to the fleet (cars owned by the company) drivers brought from other states, followed by drivers who rent Uber’s cars with earnings targets and a rent of Rs 1,000 which means at least 14 hours of duty.”

Nandeesh, another driver, said, “I left Uber in 2019 and wanted to rejoin in 2023. From then till now my account has been blacklisted citing multiple vehicles registrations to the Driving Licence, when in reality I don’t own that many vehicles and the issue is still unresolved.”

“We condemn the use of violence and intimidation by a few individuals who had gathered outside Uber’s driver centre in Bengaluru. We also categorically deny any allegation of differential treatment between fleet drivers and independent drivers - our policies are designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for all, regardless of their operational model,” said an Uber spokesperson.