Six who robbed three women in guise of cops arrested

BENGALURU: The HAL police arrested six miscreants who had robbed three women posing as policemen at the victims’ room in a residential complex in Marathahalli. The robbery took place on November 11 and the accused were arrested recently.

The main accused, said to be the friend of the 37-year-old complainant, had gone to her room to celebrate her birthday. The other accused who are his associates had barged into the room and started checking the room, claiming it to be a search operation.

They demanded Rs 5 lakh from the victims, saying they suspected illegal activity. The gang left with two mobile phones. They threatened the victims that they would come back if the money is not arranged. The police had registered a dacoity case against.

The three women were staying at a co-living space on the fifth floor of the residential complex at AECS Layout in Marathahalli. The main accused, Nazas alias Shaalu, his associate Sarun, both from Kerala, and KT Vishnu, Diwakar, Madhu Kumar and Kiran have been arrested. The complainant had become friends with Nazas after meeting him in the area.

“Nazas had hatched the plot assuming that there could be gold ornaments in the room. The accused had taken away mobile phones, saying they will be returned only after Rs 5 lakh is arranged. Among the accused, Sarun was arrested in another honey-trap case,” police said.