Staff shortage in Greater Bengaluru Authority: C&R rules to come soon

BENGALURU: The Common Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) rules, which govern seniority, promotions and other matters, is being drafted for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and is likely to be ready by the end of December.

The erstwhile 18-year-old Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was always plagued with severe staff shortages across various levels, and with the split of the city corporation into five — North, South, East, West and Central -- under the GBA, the staff shortage has only increased. And the C&R rules are expected to address all of this. The transfers, salaries, disciplinary action and other terms and conditions of service of officials will be listed out in the C&R rules.

GBA Special Commissioner (Finance and Administration) Harish Kumar said, “We may need one more month to finalise the C&R rules and discussions are going on. Employees from the erstwhile BBMP have been distributed among the five corporations under the GBA.”

The number of staff needed in the newly formed corporations, along with the educational and technical specifications, is being collected from the five corporation commissioners. “Based on this, we will draft the C&R rules, and the same will be sent for government approval,” Kumar added.

To ensure uniformity among all five corporations and remove disparity in terms of promotions and transfers among others, Kumar said for up to five years, the GBA would take care of that responsibility.

According to the Greater Bengaluru Act 2024, the appointment of all Group A (junior scale) and Group B officials in accordance with the Common Cadre and Recruitment Rules will be made by the GBA Chief Commissioner, and the city corporation commissioners concerned can make appointments for the Group C and D posts.