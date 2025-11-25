Three nights on their toes, police crack biggest heist in Bengaluru in a week

BENGALURU: The Rs 7.11-crore robbery that made headlines across the country was solved within a week by the Bengaluru City Police, with investigators and their support staff spending three sleepless nights and coming under tremendous pressure. More than 200 police personnel from the South Division and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) worked together leading to the arrest of nine accused and recovery of Rs 7.05 crore.

A senior police officer said police personnel stayed away from their families for more than three days while tracking the accused, who had fled to different states.

The investigation initially confused the police, as the complainant alerted them nearly an hour after the incident, allowing the suspects to move far from the crime location. Meanwhile, officers and inspectors from the South Division, who were on bandobust duty for Kadalekai Parishe, were roped in for the investigation.

Nearly 60% of the division’s inspectors and their crime teams began analysing CCTV footage, questioning company employees and speaking to others connected to the case. Later, CCB police joined the probe. When no immediate leads emerged, tension grew but eventually, crucial clues led to the arrest of a constable and others.