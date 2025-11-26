After protest, Yellow Line to start early on Mondays

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has introduced two early morning services on Namma Metro’s Yellow Line on Mondays only. Beginning this week, trains will operate at 5.05 am and 5.35 am from both RV Road and Bommasandra every Monday.

On all other weekdays, services will continue to start at 6 am, while on Sundays, the first train will run at 7 am. The revised Monday schedule has been displayed at all Yellow Line stations.

The move comes following a recent protest by passengers at the RV Road Metro station on November 17, dissatisfied with the timings of the first train in the line that was at 6 am. A senior BMRCL official said the decision was aimed at easing crowding on Monday mornings, when a surge of passengers arrives in Bengaluru from their hometowns.

“As services on the green and purple line also start early, with the introduction of an early morning service on the Yellow Line, commuters will now be able to avail early services on the new line too,” the official said.