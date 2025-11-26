After Upa Lokayukta visit, residents near SWM plant get relief

BENGALURU: Flies continue to haunt residents in the vicinity of Lingadheeranahalli Solid Waste Management Plant, swarming into homes and outside, and forcing people to stay indoors. This is just one of the many serious issues for which no solutions have been found. The government has rejected the proposal sent by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to approve the tender to construct a leachate treatment plant.

This was brought to the notice of Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra when he visited the plant on Monday to follow up on measures taken by BSWML authorities, to comply with directions issued by him after his last visit.

The authorities informed Justice Phaneendra that a proposal was sent to the state government to construct a leachate treatment plant to address the issue of leachate, which is being directly let into open drains and is polluting the area. The Upa Lokayukta had taken up the issue suo motu, but the state government rejected it.

Residents narrated their woes to Justice Phaneendra, saying they have to stay indoors, and cannot have any outdoor activities due to the swarms of flies. Most of them suffer from breathing issues and chest pain because of severe air pollution due to the plant. There is also the overpowering stench and leachate. Some steps have been taken to comply with his directions, like disposing of old waste.