Another flyover to connect Ballari road, Manyata

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will construct a 1.4 km flyover connecting Esteem Mall Junction, Ballari Road and Manyata Tech Park to decongest traffic on Hebbal road, and the project will be taken up by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). “To facilitate smooth traffic movement from the Outer Ring Road–KR Puram side (Manyata Tech Park Road) directly to Ballari Road near Esteem Mall without entering the Hebbal Junction, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has proposed the construction of the 1.4 km-long flyover. Discussions in this regard have already been held with various departments, and steps will be taken to implement the project at the earliest, as per BDA officials,” a release from the GBA stated.

BDA officials told GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, who was conducting an inspection of the stretch on Tuesday, that the flyover will be constructed on the stretch. Rao instructed them to complete the construction of the new “loop” at Hebbal flyover in 15 days and to open it for vehicular traffic.

During his inspection, Rao said BDA has already completed the work of the flyover coming into the city from KR Puram and opened it for traffic. At the same time, the work on the loop connecting the new and old flyovers is in progress.

“The first girder has already been installed for the new loop and concrete work is in progress. Instructions have been given to complete the pending works soon by installing the remaining two girders,” Rao said.