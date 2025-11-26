Blind women’s cricket team members to get Rs 2 lakh each

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday felicitated the Indian team for winning the maiden Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. At an event held at Cauvery Residence, he also announced Rs 10 lakh and government jobs for each player from Karnataka, as well as Rs 2 lakh each for 13 players from other states.

The CM made the announcement after personally congratulating each member of the team. He praised the leadership and playing style of the team’s captain Deepika TC, who hails from Sira in Tumakuru district.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar were present at the event.