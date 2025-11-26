CCB seizes ecstasy pills, MDMA worth Rs 23.74 cr from Nigerian

BENGALURU: The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a synthetic-drug peddling network by raiding the premises of a Nigerian national in Bagaluru.

The CCB sleuths seized 11 kg 640 gram of MDMA crystals, 1,040 ecstasy pills, 2 kg 235 gram of raw materials, valued at approximately Rs 23.74 crore from the house where the accused, N Ejike Nzegwu, 42, was staying.

The seized drugs were stored to sell during the New Year celebrations. A report has been submitted with the Bagaluru police, to act against the owner of the house for failing to adhere to legal requirements while renting out for foreign nationals.

Nzegwu entered India in 2017 on a business visa via Sri Lanka, and after his visa expired, he continued to stay illegally in Bagaluru. His wife, too, was arrested for overstaying in the country and was sent to a detention centre. The couple’s three children are staying in Nigeria.

An NDPS case was registered against him in 2019 in the city, and he was sent to prison. After being released, he again engaged in drug peddling, and in 2020, another case under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act was registered against him at the Konanakunte Police Station.