Nandini Ghee to be exported to US, Saudi

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said KMF’s Nandini Ghee is being exported to US, Saudi Arabia and Australia, and there is good demand for the product not only in India but abroad too.

Addressing the media after flagging off the Nandini Ghee export consignment vehicle at his residence Cauvery on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said, “The demand for Nandini Ghee is increasing, there is demand for it in India and abroad as well.”

Kumar, a Mysuru native residing in the US, bagged the contract for export of Nandini Ghee. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Managing Director Shivaswamy said KMF is currently exporting Nandini Goodlife milk, ghee, cheese, dairy whitener, butter, ice-cream, flavoured milk, sweets and savouries to countries with high Indian population, especially Kannadigas. He said for the first time, Nandini Ghee is being exported to US, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

There was a demand for 8 tonnes of ghee from Saudi Arabia, 5 tonnes from US and 1 tonne from Australia, Shivaswamy said.