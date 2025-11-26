Prime accused was wanted in ’18 murder case

BENGALURU: The prime accused in the Rs 7.11 crore robbery, R Ravi, who headed the operations team, was allegedly absconding in a murder case reported in the Varthur police station limits in 2018, the police said, adding it was revealed during questioning in the heist case.
Ravi (33), a resident of Banasawadi, earlier ran a travel agency. His brother Rakesh has also been arrested in the robbery case, and their father is a retired serviceman.
According to senior cops it is suspected that Ravi was part of the gang rivalry in which rowdy-sheeter Challa Kumar was hacked to death on May 17, 2018 near Kodathi Gate. Ravi was associated with Nagaraj, who had a professional rivalry with Kumar.
To kill him, Nagaraj convinced Kumar’s car driver to install a GPS device in the vehicle to track him. When Kumar was heading to his second wife’s house, Nagaraj and his associates allegedly intercepted him on the way after monitoring him through GPS and killed him with machetes. Six accused were arrested.
Ravi confessed to his involvement in the earlier murder case. Meanwhile, another accused in the heist case, Dinesh P (30), is found to have involved in a molestation case and an accident case.
CMS staff went for lunch after robbery
The negligence of the CMS staff hindered the investigation. The three CMS staff members, who were abandoned near the Dairy Circle flyover, went for lunch instead of alerting the police. The police have taken four staff members into custody. City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters that several violations by the CMS company were found, and the negligence by the staff raised suspicion about their role. The police were alerted nearly two hours after the heist.
The staff, who are outsourced, informed their supervisors instead of immediately contacting the police. Three of them reached the Siddapura police station around 4 pm. Initially, it was suspected that the three had been kidnapped, but during questioning, they claimed they had gone for lunch.
Media shows wrong accused photo, man attempts suicide
Out of the nine accused arrested in the case, one of them is 36-year-old Xavier alias M Prajan (29), a former CMS employee. Xavier was among the first to be arrested by the police. In an interesting twist, another person named Xavier, who is in his mid-twenties, attempted suicide after his photograph was shown in television channels instead of the accused’s photo.
The incident came to light after his family approached a police station. Singh has advised media personnel to exercise caution. He also added that an investigation will be conducted to determine whether the accused Xavier had submitted the other Xavier’s photograph at the time of his recruitment at CMS.