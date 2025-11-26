Prime accused was wanted in ’18 murder case

BENGALURU: The prime accused in the Rs 7.11 crore robbery, R Ravi, who headed the operations team, was allegedly absconding in a murder case reported in the Varthur police station limits in 2018, the police said, adding it was revealed during questioning in the heist case.

Ravi (33), a resident of Banasawadi, earlier ran a travel agency. His brother Rakesh has also been arrested in the robbery case, and their father is a retired serviceman.

According to senior cops it is suspected that Ravi was part of the gang rivalry in which rowdy-sheeter Challa Kumar was hacked to death on May 17, 2018 near Kodathi Gate. Ravi was associated with Nagaraj, who had a professional rivalry with Kumar.

To kill him, Nagaraj convinced Kumar’s car driver to install a GPS device in the vehicle to track him. When Kumar was heading to his second wife’s house, Nagaraj and his associates allegedly intercepted him on the way after monitoring him through GPS and killed him with machetes. Six accused were arrested.

Ravi confessed to his involvement in the earlier murder case. Meanwhile, another accused in the heist case, Dinesh P (30), is found to have involved in a molestation case and an accident case.

CMS staff went for lunch after robbery

The negligence of the CMS staff hindered the investigation. The three CMS staff members, who were abandoned near the Dairy Circle flyover, went for lunch instead of alerting the police. The police have taken four staff members into custody. City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters that several violations by the CMS company were found, and the negligence by the staff raised suspicion about their role. The police were alerted nearly two hours after the heist.